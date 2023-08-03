Minister inaugurates free ultrasound camp in Thoothukudi

August 03, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thoothukudi

Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan on Thursday inaugurated a free ultrasound camp jointly organised by St. John Ambulance and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank in Thoothukudi.

People from the district and surrounding areas can avail themselves of the free facility over the next two weeks at Usha Scans, Thoothukudi. Radiologist A.A. Achuthan, who is coordinating the camp, said the camp would especially benefit pregnant women in ensuring the welfare of mother and child. For details, call 0461-2322455

