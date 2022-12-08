Minister inaugurates district-level cultural festival for government school students

December 08, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Students performing cultural programmes at the Art Festival held at a school in Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated the district-level competitions of ‘Kalai Thiruvizha,’ a culture competition organised by the School Education Department here on Thursday.

MLA I.P. Senthilkumar and Mayor J. Ilamathi were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has launched various schemes benefiting the student community such as ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, which aims to equip youth with skills that will help them realise their talents, ‘Pudhumai Penn,’ a financial assistance scheme, through which all girls who studied from Classes VI to XII in government schools would be paid ₹1,000 a month till they complete their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses among others.

He said that ₹37,000 crore has been allocated for the education sector this year. Mr Sakkarapani noted that four new colleges have been established in Dindigul district after DMK came into power while a Government Siddha Medical College at Palani, a Cooperative Training Institute at Kodaikanal and a Government College in Natham will also be set up soon.

He added 6,657 students out of more than 87,000 students studying in Classes VI to XII in 200 government middle, 81 high And 89 higher secondary schools in the district qualified at the block level to compete at the district level.

The students would exhibit their talents in various contents including dance, music, poetry writing, Thirukkural recitation, elocution among others, stated a press release.

The first prize winners in each competition would qualify to compete at the state-level. Twenty winners at the state level would win a chance to go on an educational tour abroad, it added.

