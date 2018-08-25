Minister inaugurates dialysis unit

Ramanathapuram

The 175-bed government hospital in Paramakudi, probably became the first taluk headquarters hospital in the State to have ‘Haemodialysis unit’, when Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan inaugurated the facility on Saturday.

He dedicated the three dialysis units, established at the cost of ₹18.14 lakh to the people of the region at a brief function held at the hospital and presided over by Collector K Veera Raghava Rao.

Establishment of the dialysis facility at the hospital, visited by about 1,000 out-patients everyday, was a boon to the kidney ailment patients in the region, who had been visiting the headquarters hospital here or the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai for dialysis, the Minister said.

Mr. Manikandan also inaugurated a Reverse Osmosis (RO) unit established in the hospital. He said the hospital would soon have an accident and emergency trauma care unit and a maternity operation theatre and CT scan facilities.

Later, at a function held at the district headquarters hospital here, the Minister inaugurated mammography, Pain and Palliative Care and Paediatric resuscitation emergency management. The Minister also launched newly developed hospital website www.ramanathapuramgh.com, giving complete details of the services both medical and technical and support services provided in the hospital.