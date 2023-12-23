Minister I. Periyasamy opens Vaigai dam water for 58-canal scheme areas

December 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THENI

Minister of Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Saturday in the presence of three district collectors opened the Vaigai dam water to be released to the 58-canal scheme areas in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul.

The water would benefit about 35 water bodies situated at Usilampatti, Andipatti and Nilakottai blocks of Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts respectively.

About 1,912 acres of land in Uslimapatti block and 373 acres of land in Nilakottai block would receive the water opened for irrigation. Through this the water needs of farms, livestock and drinking purpose would be fulfilled.

Mr. Periyasamy, while addressing the media, said the 300 mcft water would be released at a rate of 150 cusecs per day. “In addition to the water filling 35 water bodies, people of 58 villages located in the three districts could use the water to meet their needs,” he added.

In addition to this, he said, water from Mullaperiyar dam, Manjalaru dam, Sothuparai dam, Shanmuganadhi canal, 18-canal, PTR and Thanthai Periyar canals were opened and the farmers who benefit from it should use it economically without wasting it.

“The farmer’s demand of opening more water from 18-canal will be discussed with the officials to decide on it,” he added.

As Andipatti and Cumbum residents demanded for water facilities in their areas, water projects are being discussed and it would be represented to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he added.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana and Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi, among others, were present at the event.

