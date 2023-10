October 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Development I. Periasami has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai for dengue. In a press release issued on Monday, he has appealed to the party men not to visit him in the hospital and that he was recovering. Meanwhile, doctors said that he was admitted after he complained of fever. Medical examinations revealed he had dengue.