Minister honours students who secured seats under 7.5% quota

Madurai

22 November 2020 20:57 IST

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar felicitated here on Sunday government school students from Madurai district who had secured medical and dental seats under the 7.5% horizontal reservation.

Thirteen students from the district have secured medical and dental seats under the 7.5% reservation. Among them, four students have secured seats in government colleges and the rest in private colleges. S. Thangapetchi, a student of Government Kallar Higher Secondary School, Vickramangalam, who had attended the medical counselling, was not able to join a private college due to financial constraints.

The Minister said 405 seats - 313 medical seats and 92 dental seats - had been secured by government school students under the 7.5% reservation. “This is a huge boon for government school students, as last year only six government school students were able to obtain seats in medical colleges,” he said.

He said the Chief Minister's announcement of creating a revolving fund to financially help NEET-qualified State government school students,who have been allotted seats in private medical and dental colleges under the 7.5% reservation, would hugely benefit those students.

Mr. Udhayakumar said that several parts of the State were likely to receive rain in the next couple of days. A total of 4,213 relief camps had been kept ready to accommodate people during emergency.

Collector T. Anbalagan and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were present.