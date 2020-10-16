Minister holds talks with Zoho to expand operations in Tenkasi

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar held comprehensive discussion with the top officials of Zoho Corporation, a Chennai-headquartered software development company having its office near here, on expanding its operations in Tenkasi to give employment to rural youths.

Chief Executive Officer of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu participated in the discussion along with his senior colleagues. Apart from Mr. Udhayakumar, Minister for Adi Dravid Welfare V. M. Rajalakshmi, Additional Chief Secretary, Hansraj Varma, Collectors G. K. Arun Sundar Thayalan of Tenkasi and T. G. Vinay of Madurai, MLAs Selva Mohandas Pandian of Tenkasi, A. Manoharan of Vasudevanallur (Reserved) and Saravanan of Madurai South participated in the meeting. Zoho Corporation has already established its office at Maththalampaarai – Zoho Technologies Private Limited - near Old Courtallam.

Emerging from the meeting, Mr. Udhayakumar said the meeting with the top-brass of Zoho Corporation was conducted as the Chief Minister was keen on taking the software development firms to the rural areas in a bid to give employment to qualified rural youth after technically equipping them.

“While the migration of software technocrats to major cities in search of employment often leads to the change in their culture, the presence of these industries in the rural areas will conserve our culture intact. Moreover, the rural youth will get employment with decent salary in their places itself. Hence, we’re keen on ensuring more employment opportunities in the software industries by bringing these firms to the rural Tamil Nadu,” said Mr. Udhayakumar.

On the site to be selected for the construction of Tenkasi Collectorate, the Minister said it would come up at a place which would be easily accessible for the public from all parts of Tenkasi district. As the site selected at Aayiraperi triggered widespread objection from people from all walks of life, an inspection was done by Commissioner for Revenue Administration who has submitted his report to the government on selecting the site.