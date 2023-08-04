HamberMenu
Minister holds discussion with fishermen ahead of CM’s visit to Ramanathapuram

August 04, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Fisheries Minister Anitha R.Radhakrishnan addressing a fishermen meeting at collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Thursday.

Fisheries Minister Anitha R.Radhakrishnan addressing a fishermen meeting at collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Minister for Fisheries, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, held discussion with fishermen here on Thursday ahead of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit, here to participate in a conference organised by the fishermen on August 18.

During the discussion, the fishermen put forward over 20 demands including development of the fish landing and increased subsidy for diesel for fishing boats.

The fishermen wanted to reduce the number of days under fishing ban period and to take steps to release all the fishing boats which were seized while arresting the fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy.

Increasing the ceiling on age for fishermen pension and housing patta for fishermen in the areas where they were living for long period were other demands.

After chairing the meeting in the presence of Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, the Minister said that the work for improving the facilities at the fish landing would be taken up. Similarly, high mast lights, road and drinking water facilities would be provided.

He said that all the demands would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister for action. The Chief Minister would distribute welfare assistance at the conference.

Later, the Minister inspected Thangachi Madam where a fish landing was to be constructed and also inspected the Kunthukal fish landing facility which required upgradation.

Ramanathapuram MLA Kadhar Basha Muthuramalingam, Paramakudi MLA Murugesan, Chief Engineer (Fishing Harbour) V. Raju, District Revenue Officer R. Govindarajalu, Deputy Directors, Fisheries, Prabhavathi and E. Kathavarayan, were present.

