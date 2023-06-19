Minister helps girl to enter portals of college

June 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

On learning through the media about the plight of a student who could not get admission to a college, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy has extended a helping hand to her.

There were media reports on how a deserving girl could not get a seat in Meenakshi Government College for Women. The Minister directed officials to collect details about it.

It was revealed that Nandhini, daughter of Velmurugan, a casual worker from Samanatham had scored 546/600 in Plus Two. She had applied for B Com in Meenakshi college. Though she got the seat allotted, the student had reportedly fallen sick and took treatment for jaundice. During this time, she missed the deadline to remit the fees online. Her parents were unaware of the online fee payment procedure.

Realising her financial status, Mr. Moorthy volunteered to pay the fees and appealed to the college authorities .to ensure that she was given the seat in the same discipline.

He talked to Nandini over phone, officials said and added that she was assured support from the State government.

Meeting

The Minister chaired a review meeting with Corporation officials in which Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar, zone chairperson Vasuki Sasikumar and others participated.

He reviewed works related to laying of underground drainage line, drinking water pipeline and roads in the annexed wards.

There were complaints from councillors elected from these wards that no tangible work had been done in the last two years. The officials assured the Minister that all pending works would be expedited and completed before the onset of monsoon.

1The Minister told the media that following representations from residents across Madurai about the need to replace old transformers with new ones, Tangedco officials were asked to look into the issuet. Twelve transformers were replaced in the last five months at a cost of about ₹70 lakh. This will benefit 2,880 consumers, he said.

With new houses springing up in the extension areas, the transformers could not take the additional load. Hence there were complaints of low voltage and poor supply. Now that they had been replaced, the residents would not experience such issues any more, Mr Moorthy said and dedicated a new transformer at Senthil Nagar in Kannanendal, erected at a cost of ₹5.40 lakh.

He also participated in a bhoomi puja for a road laying work, to be taken up on an outlay of ₹4 crore, at Kanagavel Nagar in Athikulam.

