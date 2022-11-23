Minister hands over relief to family

November 23, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Wednesday handed over a solatium of ₹2 lakh to the family of Yogeswaran who was washed away in Mullaperiyar canal at Kallandhiri near here recently.

The State Government announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The Minister handed over the cheque to his wife Y. Muthulakshmi and consoled the family members at their residence in Kamarajapuram.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekar, Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan and others were present.