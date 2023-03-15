ADVERTISEMENT

Minister hands over loan waiver certificates to members of self-help groups

March 15, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

Special Correspondent

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, on Wednesday, distributed certificates for waiver of loans to the tune of ₹6.60 crore and handed over fresh loans to the tune of ₹2.11 crore to members of self-help groups at Aruppukottai and Sattur.

A total of 3,464 beneficiaries from 364 SHGs received the loan waiver certificates. Similarly, 369 beneficiaries received the fresh loans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan and Sattur MLA A.R.R. Raghuraman were present.

Stating that former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi formed the SHGs for women and gave away loans in order to improve their economy, the Minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has waived ₹32.7 crore worth loans for 1,195 SHGs as per the poll promises made by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The present government had provided free bus journeys for women, loan waiver for SHGs, ₹1,000 monthly assistance for girls pursuing higher education. Similarly, the ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women heads of families would soon be implemented, he said.

Joint Registrar for Cooperative Societies Senthilkumar, Revenue Divisional Officers Kalyanakumar and Anitha were among those who were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US