Minister hands over loan waiver certificates to members of self-help groups

March 15, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, on Wednesday, distributed certificates for waiver of loans to the tune of ₹6.60 crore and handed over fresh loans to the tune of ₹2.11 crore to members of self-help groups at Aruppukottai and Sattur.

A total of 3,464 beneficiaries from 364 SHGs received the loan waiver certificates. Similarly, 369 beneficiaries received the fresh loans.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan and Sattur MLA A.R.R. Raghuraman were present.

Stating that former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi formed the SHGs for women and gave away loans in order to improve their economy, the Minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has waived ₹32.7 crore worth loans for 1,195 SHGs as per the poll promises made by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The present government had provided free bus journeys for women, loan waiver for SHGs, ₹1,000 monthly assistance for girls pursuing higher education. Similarly, the ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women heads of families would soon be implemented, he said.

Joint Registrar for Cooperative Societies Senthilkumar, Revenue Divisional Officers Kalyanakumar and Anitha were among those who were present.