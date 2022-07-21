Minister hands over iceboxes, nets to fishermen

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran giving away an icebox to a trader in Tenkasi on Thursday.

TENKASI

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran gave away iceboxes to fish vendors and nets to 60 inland fishermen here on Thursday.

The 100 litre-iceboxes and the nets have been given to them by the Department of Fisheries under the Special Area Development Programme with cent per cent grant to improve their livelihood.

Collector P. Akash, MLAs Palani Nadar and E. Raja, District Revenue Officer Jainulabdeen and Assistant Director of Fisheries G.A. Bushra Shabnam were present.

Ms. Shabnam informed that Speaker M. Appavu handed over 70 litre-icebox-fitted mopeds, each costing about Rs. 73,721, to four fish vendors in the presence of Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu on Wednesday. In Tenkasi, similar freebies were given to 26 beneficiaries on Tuesday.

“While the beneficiary’s contribution is 60% in this scheme, the remaining 40% is borne by the Union Government under the Pradhan Mantri Matsaya Sampada Yojana,” Ms. Shabnam said, adding that the Department of Fisheries has planned to give 30 iceboxes and as many nets to the beneficiaries of Tenkasi district during this fiscal.

“The inland fishermen and the fish vendors from Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Shencottai and Sivagiri will receive the iceboxes and the nets, which are being given to strengthen their livelihood,” said Ms. Shabnam.