Minister hands over houses to transgenders near Vembakottai

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Monday handed over 21 group houses built for transgenders at Gundayiruppu near Vembakottai to the beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of the dwelling unit, constructed at cost of ₹6.10 lakh, was formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit to Virudhunagar on November 10.

Handing over the keys to the beneficiaries in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan and Sattur MLA A.R.R. Raghuraman, the Minister said the houses had been built with the objective of improving the lifestyle of the transgenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The houses, each measuring 360 square feet, were built under the Mines Fund. Each dwelling unit had a living room, bedroom, kitchen and toilet-cum-bathroom. An overhead tank for supplying drinking water had been constructed at a cost of ₹9.35 lakh under the Vembakottai Panchayat Union general fund.

Other facilities such as roads and drainage facility at a cost of ₹12 lakh and a compound wall at a cost of ₹4 lakh had been constructed under the MLAs Constituency Development Fund.

Aaruyir Teashop, a tea stall constructed at cost of ₹3 lakh under the panchayat union general fund was opened in the residential complex.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Dhandapani and Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.