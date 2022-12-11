Minister hands over electric sewing machines to women in Sivaganga

December 11, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A total of 21,264 differently abled people were identified in Sivaganga district and out of whom 17,030 people were getting benefits from the Tamil Nadu government by way of cash assistance and gadgets like sewing machines, hearing aid sets, spectacles and battery-operated vehicles, said Minister K.R. Periakaruppan here on Sunday.

Speaking at a function to distribute electric sewing machines to 301 people worth ₹ 20.58 lakh, hearing aid sets and spectacles to 85 persons valued ₹ 9.35 lakh and specially designed vehicles with battery operation to five beneficiaries, he said that in the lines of the late leader M. Karunanidhi, the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin too had the differently abled welfare portfolio with himself.

The objective of the government was to uplift the differently abled in such a way that they were not only independent, but also productive in terms of economy. Mobility was difficult and hence, the government provided them with specially designed vehicles.

From January onwards, the government would give ₹ 1,500 per month to the differently abled persons after the Chief Minister ordered the enhancement of ₹ 500 through an order.

Currently, the beneficiaries received ₹ 1,000 from revenue department and another ₹ 2,000 from the Differently Abled Welfare department.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy presided. MLA Mangudi, councillors and panchayat chairmen and chairpersons, officials from the revenue, social welfare and Differently Abled Welfare department participated.

Earlier, the Minister gave away shields and certificates to 46 differently abled students for having won in various competitions held recently.