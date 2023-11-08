HamberMenu
Minister hands over aid to family of duo who died in lightning strike

November 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani handing over relief fund to parents of children who died in lightning strike near Vedasandur in Dindigul district, on Wednesday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Wednesday handed over cheque worth ₹ 4 lakh as a solatium to the family of two men who died after a lighting stroked over them on November 3, 2023.

B. Agneeswaran, 30, of Mealpoovanthi in Sivaganga and M. Selva, 23, of Keeranur while cremating one of their relative’s bodies at a crematorium at Keeranur in Madurai on November 3, 2023, got killed by a lightning that struck the people there.  

A few others were injured and admitted to the hospital. From the Chief Minister’s relief aid, cheque worth ₹ 4 lakh each was handed over to the deceased’s families by Mr. Moorthy at their house in Madurai. 

Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha was present while presenting the relief to the family.

Similarly, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Wednesday handed over a cheque worth ₹ 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s relief fund to the parents of the siblings S. Sukumar (6) and S. Alagumeena (16) of Vedasandur in Dindigul district, who died when a lightning struck them on November 5, 2023. In addition to this, a three-cent land was given to the family.

Further in Virudhunagar, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday handed over the transfer order for the female student S. Abinaya who lost her mother in firework accident.

Ms. Abinaya of Watrap in Virudhunagar district studying in the nursing training school at Erode Perundurai Medical College was given a transfer order to continue her education at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College considering her family situation.

