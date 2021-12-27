Minister hails cooperative movement’s contribution

‘It has helped in the development of Independent India’

Virudhunagar

Cooperative Department that has flourished into a people’s movement has made tremendous contribution in the development of Independent India, said Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu.

Addressing a function organised to distribute loan assistance by Virudhunagar District Central Cooperative Bank here on Monday, Mr. Thennarasu said that Tamil Nadu has a good organisational set-up from primary agricultural cooperative banks in rural areas with a sound Central Cooperative Society and a State Cooperative banking set up at the top.

“Central Cooperative Bank has remained a profit-making bank,” he said. Through this sound organizational set up people from various walks of life like self help groups for women, differently-abled persons, small traders, women entrepreneurs, working women are able to get mid-term loans, Mudra loans, non-farm loan,s housing loan, capital loans and MSME loans.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has been successful in containing COVID infection in the State, was now concentrating on retrieving the livelihood of the people by waiving off loans to the SHGs.

“Loan assistance was being given to MSMEs through cooperative banks to increase cash flow among the common man,” he added.

Efforts had been taken to provide loans to the tune of ₹ 5.68 crore to 2,246 beneficiaries under various schemes, he added.

Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, Joint Registrar/Managing Director Rajalakshmi, chairman of Virudhunagar District Central Cooperative Bank S.K. Mayilsami and Regional Joint Registrar B. Senthil Kumar were among those who were present.