Madurai

Minister greets athlete Selva of Madurai

Tamil Nadu’s Selva Prabhu Thirumaran who won the men’s triple jump silver at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali,  Colombia, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT
Staff Reporter MADURAI August 07, 2022 19:14 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 19:14 IST

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy has congratulated Selva Prabhu Thirumaran, a triple jumper from Madurai, who has bagged the silver medal at the World U-20 Athletics Championship, stated a press release on Sunday.

Mr Moorthy has assured that necessary assistance will be provided to Mr Thirumaran who has brought laurels not only to Tamil Nadu but to Madurai at the international stage.

He has also assured to personally take the athlete to meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in person.

Mr Thirumaran, 17, is a native of Kodimangalam village in Madurai East Panchayat Union under Mr Moorthy’s constituency, Madurai East, stated the release.

The Minister also wished the athlete to bring more laurels in the future.

