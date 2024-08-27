Minister gives bicycles to 256 students

At the auditorium inauguration event at Y.Othakadai Government Girls Higher Secondary school here on Tuesday, 256 students were given bicycles by P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration.

The ₹8-lakh-worth auditorium on the school premises could be used for conducting seminars and cultural fests, Mr. Moorthy said.

The bicycles which were given to the students would be useful to them in various ways. “With no support or assistance from others, the students can travel to different places for education, development skills or livelihood enhancement,” he added.

He inaugurated public toilets and a water project located at Y. Othakadai panchayat. He received petitions from the public during the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ programme.

