GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister gives bicycles to 256 students

Published - August 27, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

At the auditorium inauguration event at Y.Othakadai Government Girls Higher Secondary school here on Tuesday, 256 students were given bicycles by P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration. 

The ₹8-lakh-worth auditorium on the school premises could be used for conducting seminars and cultural fests, Mr. Moorthy said.  

The bicycles which were given to the students would be useful to them in various ways. “With no support or assistance from others, the students can travel to different places for education, development skills or livelihood enhancement,” he added.  

He inaugurated public toilets and a water project located at Y. Othakadai panchayat. He received petitions from the public during the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ programme.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.