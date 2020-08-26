Madurai

Minister gives ₹ 5 lakh to wife of murdered constable

THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju visited the family of constable P. Subramanian of Alwarthirunagari police station, who was brutally murdered by a history-sheeter at Manakkarai on August 18 with a country-bomb when he tried to nab him.

After consoling S. Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Subramanian, Mr. Raju gave ₹ 5 lakh from his personal funds to the young widow.

As announced by the Chief Minister, solatium of ₹ 50 lakh and a government job would be given to Ms. Bhuvaneshwari shortly, Mr. Raju said.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar accompanied the Minister.

