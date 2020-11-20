Minister gives ₹5 lakh to widow of solider killed in Ladakh

Tirunelveli

20 November 2020 18:31 IST

Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju on Friday gave ₹5 lakh from his personal funds to the widow of Indian Army solider K. Karuppasamy, 34, of Thittankulam near Kovilpatti, who was killed in an ‘accident’ in Ladakh on Thursday.

The Minister, along with Collector K. Senthil Raj visited the house of Karuppasamy at Therkku Thittankulam on Friday. He consoled the widow, a mother of three children, and handed over the assistance after paying floral tribute to the portrait of the soldier.

“I met the bereaved family on the instructions of the Chief Minister. The Tamil Nadu Government, on getting detailed report from the Ministry of Defence, will announce about the assistance to be given to the family of Karuppasamy. Since his wife Dhamayanthi holds B.Ed. degree, I will speak to the Chief Minister on giving her employment besides the ex-gratia,” Mr. Raju assured.

The Minister also promised to support the education of the children of the jawan, who had served in the Army for 14 years.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, condoling the death of the soldier, has announced that a family member of Karuppasamy would be given employment based on educational qualification.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi also visited the family and gave ₹2 lakh to the children of Karuppasamy and assured that the DMK would take care of the children’s education.