Minister gets anticipatory bail

31 March 2021 19:54 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju who is AIADMK candidate for Kovilpatti Assembly constituency.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar granted anticipatory bail to Mr. Raju who was apprehending arrest by Nalattinpudhur police in Thoothukudi district. It was alleged that the Minister verbally abused members of a flying squad conducting vehicle checks near Nalattinpudhur, when they searched his vehicle and that of his supporters.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by the squad leader, who said the team was threatened.

Refuting the allegations, the Minister said the averments in the FIR were false, concocted and made out of political pressure.