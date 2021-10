Minister flags off three buses

Virudhunagar

15 October 2021 17:42 IST

Fulfilling the long-pending demand of commuters from Kottaiyur and Kottainatham villages in Virudhunagar district, Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran flagged off three Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses here on Friday.

The extended service by the TNSTC would benefit commuters from the two hamlets, officials said and added that the bus from Sivakasi to Mathiyasenai would proceed till Kottaiyur via RR Nagar and Avudaiyapuram, the Sattur to R R Nagar bus would proceed to Avudaiyapuram and Kottaiyur and the third bus from Sattur-RR Nagar would reach Kottainatham via Pattampudur.

The Minister said that the DMK government would fulfill the basic needs of the people in a phased manner and he also directed the officials to take stock of the drinking water situation.

The TNSTC MD (Madurai division) Tiruvambalam Pillai, Virudhunagar DRO Mangala Ramasubramanian and other senior officials were present on the occasion.