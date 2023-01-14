HamberMenu
Minister flags off road safety awareness rally

January 14, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister P. Moorthy flagging off a road safety awareness rally in Madurai on Saturday.

Minister P. Moorthy flagging off a road safety awareness rally in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy flagged off an awareness rally on road safety at the Gandhi Memorial Museum on Saturday.

The rally was flagged off in the presence of Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar as part of the Road Safety Week which is being held between January 11 and 17.

It is held every year in order to create awareness among the public of the importance of adhering to road safety rules.

More than 200 people took part in the rally which concluded at the Regional Transport Office (Madurai Central). The people who took out a rally on their two-wheelers wore helmets.

MLA (South) M. Boominathan, Joint Commissioner (Transport) Pon. Senthilnathan, RTOs M. Singaravelu (South) R. Chitra (North) and other officials were present.

