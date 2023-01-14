HamberMenu
Minister flags off road safety awareness rally in Dindigul

January 14, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy and Mayor J. Ilamathi inaugurate Road Safety Week Awareness rally in Dindigul on Saturday.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy and Mayor J. Ilamathi inaugurate Road Safety Week Awareness rally in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy flagged off a rally to raise awareness for motorists to wear helmets, organised by the Dindigul Regional Transport Office on Saturday.

The rally was held as part of Road Safety Week in the presence of Collector S. Visakan, Mayor J. Ilamathi and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

Around 200 people, including traffic police personnel and RTO employees, participated in the rally who wore helmets..

The rally took off from the Kamarajar bus stand and passed via Periyar statue, North Car Street, R.M. Colony, Government Medical College Hospital and concluded at the Kamarajar bus stand.

The buses of the Dindigul division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) had banners reading ‘Road Safety - Life Safety’ on them as part of the awareness rally.

Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, Regional Transport Officers Suresh (Dindigul) and Jayagowri (Palani) and others were also present.

