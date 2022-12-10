  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of quarterfinal results, matches, scores, goalscorers

Minister felicitates winners of district-level ‘Kalai Thiruvizha’ contest

December 10, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Minister I. Periyasamy distributes prizes to students iat the Art Festival n Dindigul on Saturday.

Minister I. Periyasamy distributes prizes to students iat the Art Festival n Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy on Saturday felicitated the winners of ‘Kalai Thiruvizha, a district-level competition organised by the School Education Department, on Saturday.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy and Collector S. Visakan were present.

The Minister also distributed shields to headmasters of five schools that conducted the district-level art festival competitions. He also distributed retro-fitted vehicles to two beneficiaries under the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Speaking at the event, Mr. Periyasamy said such cultural competitions, which were among the many measures implemented by the State to encourage students, were a platform for children to exhibit their talents. He encouraged students to be confident and full of perseverance and to win laurels for the district at the State-level competition.

As many as 6,657 students participated in more than 170 competitions held at the district-level competition and more than 600 children qualified for the State-level competition.

Awards titled ‘Kalaiarasan’ and ‘Kalaiarasi’ would be given to winners at the State-level competition and 20 winners would be taken on an educational tour abroad.

Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan, Mayor J. Ilamathi and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.