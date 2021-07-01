Minister exhorts TWAD Board to expedite completion of drinking water projects

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj holding a review meeting with TWAD Board officials in Nagercoil on Thursday.

NAGERCOIL

01 July 2021 20:01 IST

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj on Thursday reviewed the progress of various drinking water projects being executed in Kanniyakumari district by TWAD Board on an outlay of ₹566.26 crore including the drinking water augmentation scheme for Nagercoil Corporation.

Chairing the review meeting, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said drinking water augmentation scheme for Nagercoil Corporation, being executed at a cost of ₹251.43 crore, would have its source at the Paraliyaar, where an infiltration well had been sunk. Apart from using 12 overhead tanks, new overhead tanks had been built at 11 more places for the project to take drinking water to the residents of Nagercoil Corporation.

Advertising

Advertising

The water being drawn from the infiltration well in the Paraliyaar would be pumped to the water treatment plant at Krishnankovil where 41.12 million litres of water would be purified everyday. The purified water would be supplied to 85,000 residents through 420.61 km-long distribution pipes.

“Since 83% of this work has been completed, each of the 3.20 lakh population in Nagercoil Corporation will get 135 litres of water everyday soon,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

The Mminister informed that the ₹109.79-crore combined drinking water scheme for Azhagiyapandiapuram town panchayat, eight adjacent more town panchayats and 246 rural habitations in Thovaalai, Agastheeswaram and Rajakkalmangalam unions was almost ready for operation. “Since the trial run of thes project is going on now, the scheme will be commissioned on July 16,” he said.

On the progress of the drinking water scheme for Eraniel town panchayat and 374 wayside habitations, being implemented on an outlay of ₹174 crore, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said 85% of the scheme had been completed. Work was on for implementation of Kuzhithurai municipality drinking water scheme at the cost of ₹30.94 crore for the benefit of 24,000 population in the urban civic body.

“The TWAD Board is maintaining 12 combined drinking water schemes for giving 58.10 million litres drinking water a day to 13.76 lakh population living in a municipality, 38 town panchayats and 491 rural habitations of Kanniyakumari district. The residents will get more quantity of water when these ongoing projects are commissioned,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

On the delay in completing the underground drainage project in Nagercoil Corporation, the Minister said 96% of the work had been completed and, hence, the officials were instructed to commission the project at the earliest.

Collector M. Aravind, Corporation Commissioner Asha Ajit, Executive Engineer, TWAD Board, G. Kathiresan, Assistant Executive Engineers V. Gopalakrishnan and T. Shankar and Executive Engineer of Nagercoil Corporation Balasubramanian participated in the review meeting.