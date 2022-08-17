Minister distributes welfare assistance

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy distributing welfare assistance to a person at Chitharevu in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy distributed welfare assistance worth ₹7.14 crore to 3,747 persons during a special camp organised at Sitharevu in Athoor Taluk near here on Wednesday.

The assistance was given from the departments of Agriculture, School Education, Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and Mahalir Thittam.

Mr. Periyasamy said irrigation channels in Sitharevu area were being improved to ensure free flow of water. Efforts would be made to supply regular and adequate drinking water to residents and redress the grievances of farmers. Measures would be taken to construct houses for eligible people who had received land pattas.

“Steps are being taken to fill 4,500 vacancies in the Department of Cooperation in a few months,” he said.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, District Panchayat Chairman M. Baskaran were present.

Earlier, he inaugurated a ration shop at Amaidhi Poonga near Sitharevu which would function from a temporary building initially, added the release.