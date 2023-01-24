Minister distributes welfare aid worth ₹18.14 lakh 

January 24, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Three qualities such as humanity, compassion and constant thoughts on improving people’s welfare are the hallmarks of great leaders, said Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an event where he distributed welfare aid to 147 beneficiaries at a total cost of ₹18.14 lakh, stated a press release.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present. Welfare aid worth ₹ 3.6 lakh was distributed on behalf of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department while ₹1.27 lakh worth welfare assistance was provided through the District Disabled Welfare Office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the welfare schemes implemented by the State are backed by these three qualities and are based on Dravidian principles of ensuring the schemes reach people of all walks of life.

The Minister said that after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed office, seven such government welfare aid distribution events have been held in the Madurai central constituency alone and over 1,100 people have availed old age pension through them.

He said that steps are being taken to ensure the development of economically backward women and to ensure the safety and security of the differently abled persons.

Corporation Zone III Chairperson P. Pandiselvi and others were present.