May 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Madurai

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy distributed government welfare assistance to 960 beneficiaries at a cost of over ₹9.57 crore to mark two years in office of the DMK government led by M.K. Stalin at Vadipatti taluk here on Saturday.

According to a press release, the Minister distributed welfare assistance to a tune of ₹9,57,54,693.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that several welfare schemes were implemented for the welfare of the economically weaker sections of the society since Mr Stalin has assumed office.

He noted that 1,25,833 petitions out of the 1,29,172 petitions received across Madurai district in the past two years have been redressed.

Further, educational loan assistance worth ₹40.34 crore and financial assistance of ₹4,000 as Covid relief to 8.93 lakh rice ration card holders to a tune of ₹358 crore have been disbursed to beneficiaries in the district so far. Jewellery loans from cooperative banks to a tune of ₹166.43 crore have been waived off benefitting 36,433 people. Over 31.24 lakh women have benefited from the free bus travel scheme for women in the district, said Mr Moorthy.

He noted that over 72,000 members of women Self Help Groups in the district were disbursed loans worth ₹188 crore, two months ago.

Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar along with District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel were present.

Earlier, the Minister along with the Collector laid the foundation stone for the construction of a culvert over the water canal in which the surplus of Krishnapuram Parambai Kanmoi flows in Meenakshipuram village near Mangulam. The culvert will come up at an estimated cost of ₹30 lakh on behalf of the Water Resources Department.

The Minister said a petition to build a bridge across the channel was submitted ten days when he had visited the village to inaugurate road development works. The petitioners had said that it was difficult to cross the stretch during rains.

Officials were asked to expedite and complete the works before the onset of monsoon. Madurai East Panchayat Union Chairperson Manimegalai and others were present.