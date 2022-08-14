Minister distributes welfare aid at beneficiaries’ homes

ADVERTISEMENT

Four differently-abled people of ward 59 were in for a pleasant surprise as Minister for Finance P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan distributed welfare aid to them at their homes here on Sunday.

These beneficiaries, including two visually impaired, had petitioned for welfare aid and pension in the third special camp held for them in the city on Saturday. They received pension sanction orders and smartphones from the Minister.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present.