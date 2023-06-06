ADVERTISEMENT

Minister distributes relief to owners of houses damaged in wind in Aruppukottai

June 06, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran giving relief to a woman whose house was damaged by a falling tree in Aruppukottai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Tuesday distributed ₹3.41-lakh assistance to the owners of 83 houses which were damaged due to falling of trees following swirling winds in Aruppukottai.

Each of 82 families whose houses were partially damaged were given ₹4,100 and one family whose house was fully damaged was given ₹5,200.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Anitha, Tahsildar Arivazhagan and Municipal commissioner Ashok Kumar were present.

Meanwhile, a Tangedco official said 95% of restoration of power supply that was disrupted due to falling of 86 electric poles was completed. The work of replacing house service connections due to damaged overhead wires was to be taken up, he added.

