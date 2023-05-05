Minister distributes milch cows to farmers who lost their livestock to nitrate poisoning

May 05, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy handed over 12 milch cows to five farmers at Azhagupatti panchayat in Reddiarchatram panchayat union here on Friday. Collector S. Visakan was present. According to a press release, the cows worth over ₹52,000 were given away to farmers at the veterinary dispensary at Theppakulathupatti.

The Minister noted that 23 cows belonging to five farmers in the area died a week ago. The issue was raised during the grievances redressal meeting.

Subsequently, 12 milch cows were distributed to the farmers to help support their livelihood.

Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department (in-charge) R. Thiruvalluvan said that the samples of fellow cows from the shelter where the cows died were taken to test at the Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI), Namakkal.

“The representatives from VCRI also took up a thorough inspection at the shelter. The reason for their death is said to be nitrate poisoning, since high amounts of urea was found in the green grass consumed by the cows,” he said.

He explained that the nitrate concentration is usually higher during the summers. Farmers have been advised to ensure lesser usage of fertilizers, he added.

The Minister assured that necessary precautionary steps are being taken to prevent similar losses in the future. He added that steps are afoot to increase the salary of overhead water tank operators.

Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union Chairperson P.K. Sivagurusamy, Assistant Director, Animal Husbandry Vijayakumar and others were present.