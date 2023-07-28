Minister distributes loans to the tune of ₹5.02 crore to 643 beneficiaries in Tirunelveli

July 28, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu handed over loans to the tune of ₹5.02 crore to 643 beneficiaries and inspected registration of applications being submitted by women for getting ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ here on Friday.

Mr. Thennarasu, who visited a couple of camps at Palayam Chettikulam and Reddiyarpatti where the applications were being received from women and registered, said 2.16 lakh applications had been distributed to women in rural areas of Tirunelveli district having a total of 2.46 lakh ration cards and 1.49 lakh filled-in applications received through 760 special camps so far.

In the second phase, applications and tokens would be distributed to 2.55 lakh cardholders in urban areas from August 1. Hence, all eligible women would get this monthly assistance, he said.

Mr. Thennarasu said the Tamil Nadu government had planned to give loans to the tune of ₹7 lakh crore to the applicants for starting business ventures, including manufacturing units, and as revolving fund to self-help groups.

“Since the government is keen on creating new job providers and uplift the marginalised sections of the society by extending financial assistance, we are giving more loans,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

The Minister handed over loans worth ₹5.02 crore to 643 persons to start business, ₹11.56 lakh-worth retrofitted scooters to 32 differently abled persons and free house sites to 10 physically challenged applicants.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, District Revenue Officer B.M. Senthil Kumar, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat V.S.R. Jegadish and Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies A. Alagiri were present.

Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj and Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar also visited a few registration camps to review the progress made in registration of applications from the women in their respective districts.

