Minister distributes agriculture equipment, farm aids in Madurai

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Monday distributed agriculture equipment and farm aids to farmers under Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme at T. Mettupatti in Alanganallur Panchayat Union in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government was implementing various schemes for the welfare of farmers and to protect their interests. A separate budget was announced for agriculture sector and for establishment of special zones. Welfare assistance was being distributed to farmers in panchayats in the district. Faming equipment such as power sprayer, and hand sprayer were supplied for coconut cultivation and bund crops.

The State government would continue to provide welfare assistance to farmers, he added.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, government officials, Panchayat president and others were present at the event.

Mr. Moorthy and Mr. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated a newly constructed Agriculture Extension Centre and a godown at Palamedu constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh with assistance from NABARD.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Project for the benefit of farmers. It was initiated in 2021-22 under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.