Minister distributes 8 grams of gold to 156 beneficiaries

March 19, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Sunday distributed gold coins worth over ₹1.45 crore to 156 beneficiaries at Athoor Panchayat Office near here. Collector S. Visakan was present.

According to a press release, the Minister noted how the ‘Thalikku Thangam’ scheme (gold for marriage) was started by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1989 to aid economically weaker sections of women in society. The scheme was being revived and financial assistance was being provided to widows’ daughters, destitute women, inter-caste couples and remarried widows.

Accordingly, 156 beneficiaries from Athoor, Batlagundu, Dindigul, Nilakottai and Reddiarchatram were provided with eight grams of gold coins each and financial assistance worth over a total of ₹1.45 crore.

Mr. Periyasamy said construction of a new building for the Government Arts and Science College at Reddiarchatram would begin soon.

Further, plans were afoot to set up an Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Corporation Hospital in Dindigul. Construction of new buildings of Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital had been completed and were equipped with adequate beds and advanced treatment facilities.

District Panchayat Chairperson M. Baskaran and others were present.

