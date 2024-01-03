GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister distributes 739 free bicycles to students at Kariyapatti

January 03, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kariyapatti

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu distributes free bicycles to students at Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday distributed free bicycles to 20 students at Kariyapatti Government Girls’ Higher secondary school, taking the total number of student beneficiaries of government and government-aided schools in the taluk to 739.

Addressing the students, Mr. Thennarasu sad that education had remained inaccessible to ordinary citizens in the past. It was denied to women. However, women’s education was pertinent for a society to progress. The Tamil Nadu Government was continuously working for women’s education and the State had the distinction of having women achievers in al spheres including Government, administration and science.

Virudhunagar district had a primary school in every one km radius and a middle school in three km radius. Similarly, a higher secondary school was located in every five km radius and higher secondary school in a radius of 7 km.

The Puthumai Penn scheme was implemented to provide ₹1,000 monthly asistance to girl students pursing higher education.

A total of 18,399 students, including 10,247 girl students, were given bicycles in the district during 2022-23. A total of 4,868 bicycles would be distributed during 2023-24, he added.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, District Chief Educational Officer Valarmathi, District Educational Officer Indira, Kariyapatti Town Panchayat Chairperson Senthil and Kariyapatti panchayat union chairperson Muthumari, were among those who were present.

