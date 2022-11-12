Minister directs officials to lay temporary roads in inundated areas

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 12, 2022 19:09 IST

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inspecting waterloggged areas at T.M. Nagar in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P.Moorthy on Saturday directed officials to step up rescue operations while inspecting the waterlogged areas in Uthangudi, Vandiyur and surrounding areas under Madurai East Assembly Constituency.

He went around residential colonies - T.M. Nagar, Ram Nagar, Valar Nagar in Uthangudi (ward 9), and Karuppayurani, Mastanpatti and Saurashtrapuram in Vandiyur (ward 40). Collector S. Aneesh Sekar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others accompanied him.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister said that in the East Assembly Constituency, laying of underground sewage lines and drinking water pipeline connections was under way across 14 wards simultaneously.

“With the incessant rains, roads have become muddy. Hence, officials have been directed to construct temporary roads as an immediate solution so that public can use them without difficulty. Permanent tar roads will be laid in these areas within six months to one year after the end of the monsoon season,” he said.

The Minister also directed the officials to take necessary action for the construction of storm water drains while carrying out road works.

Large craters filled with rainwater had formed in many roads leaving the commuters at risk. Waterlogging on empty plots had led to the growth of many invasive plants infested with mosquitoes, especially in T.M. Nagar and Ram Nagar.

Zone I Chairperson S. Vasuki told The Hindu that laying of 61 main roads and 259 roads in residential areas are still pending out of the total 2,812 streets across 19 wards of Zone I.

Later, Mr. Moorthy presided over a consultative meeting at the Zone I Corporation office in Anaiyur with ward members and corporation officials on the development works to be undertaken.

