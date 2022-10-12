Minister declares 111 Virudhunagar villages self-sufficient in financial, social security

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagawat Karad on Wednesday declared that 111 villages in Virudhunagar district were 100% covered under Pradhan Manthri Jeevan Jothi Beema Yojana, Pradhan Manthri Suraksha Beema Yojana and Atal Pension Scheme.

He was here for reviewing financial inclusion schemes being implemented in the district in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy. The Minister said the 100% coverage of the insurance and pension schemes in 111 villages was made possible by 68 branches of 21 banks. All eligible persons in those villages were included in at least one of the three schemes.

“These villages were self-sufficient in financial and social security,” he said, adding these insurance and pension scheme would be highly beneficial to the families.

All people aged between 18 and 50 could join in the PMJJBY on payment of ₹436 annually. The family would get a compensation of ₹2 lakh in case of death of the insured. Under the PMSBY, those in the age group of 18 to 70 years would get a term insurance for ₹2 lakh for an annual premium of ₹20.

The family would get a compensation of ₹2 lakh in the event of accidental death and the insured would get up to ₹1 lakh compensation for physical disability.

Mr. Karad appreciated the officials and bank managers and distributed certificates of appreciation on the occasion. The Minister also gave away a cheque for ₹65 lakh towards loan assistance to the Farmers Producers Organisation of Mallankinaru.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Project Director (DRDA) Thilagavathi, Sivakasi Sub-Collector M. Birathiviraj, Project Officer (Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission) Deivendran, Chief Regional Manager of Indian Overseas Bank Nagaiah, NABARD Manager Rajasureshwaran and Lead Bank Manager Pandiselvan were among those who were present.