ADVERTISEMENT

Minister conducts surprise inspection at Madurai Aavin unit

February 26, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar conducts a surprise inspection at Madurai Aavin unit on Sunday.

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar conducted a surprise inspection at the Madurai Aavin unit at Sathamangalam here on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Minister inspected the dairy farm, milk filling process and the hygiene maintained at the plant. After the inspection, he chaired a review meeting with officials. He urged the field staff to work with vigour so as to increase the procurement of milk and ensure uninterrupted supply of milk.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, who accompanied the Minister, said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India must take strigent .action against private agencies that had been handling substandard milk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggestions to curb various irregularities that might occur in procurement and distribution of milk, efficiency of contractors, etc., were discussed at the meeting.

Mr. Nasser said that action will be taken against the contractors in the supply chain of milk if they failed to extend full cooperation to the Aavin in its endeavours to ensure that its products reached consumers on time.

Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaiyan, General Manager of Aavin-Madurai T.R.D. Shanti and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US