Minister conducts surprise inspection at Madurai Aavin unit

February 26, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar conducted a surprise inspection at the Madurai Aavin unit at Sathamangalam here on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Minister inspected the dairy farm, milk filling process and the hygiene maintained at the plant. After the inspection, he chaired a review meeting with officials. He urged the field staff to work with vigour so as to increase the procurement of milk and ensure uninterrupted supply of milk.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, who accompanied the Minister, said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India must take strigent .action against private agencies that had been handling substandard milk.

Suggestions to curb various irregularities that might occur in procurement and distribution of milk, efficiency of contractors, etc., were discussed at the meeting.

Mr. Nasser said that action will be taken against the contractors in the supply chain of milk if they failed to extend full cooperation to the Aavin in its endeavours to ensure that its products reached consumers on time.

Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaiyan, General Manager of Aavin-Madurai T.R.D. Shanti and others were present.