Minister campaigns in Natham union

DINDIGUL

Minister for Forests, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, along with former Minister Natham Viswanathan, took up campaigning in the Natham and Sanarpatti Panchayat Unions, covering over two dozen village panchayats.

The Minister canvassed for votes for AIADMK candidates in the fray for the posts of village panchayat president, ward member, union and district councillor.

Highlighting the works done by the government, the Minister said that the Chief Minister had been taking keen interest in the welfare of people living in rural areas.

“It’s a people-welfare government that has been continuing various beneficial schemes introduced by the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa,” he said.

Even as the ruling party was campaigning, the Opposition party members were seen taking part in protests against CAA and NRC elsewhere in the district.

Meanwhile, the protests by residents of 10 villages at Hanumantharayankottai in Athoor block continued for the fourth day. The protesters reiterated boycott of local body polls and continued to sit in and raise slogans against the district administration.

They condemned ‘official apathy’ towards their issue. They demanded that the Kudaganar river be restored to its original course, so that they would receive water that’s due for them.

Peace talks by the Block Development Officer and District Revenue Officer failed and the people did not budge, demanding that they should be given an assurance by the Collector.

“The Kudaganar river, originating from the Western Ghats, traverses for 40 km and fills about 120 tanks along its course, a majority of which are in the Athoor block. However, since the past eight years, we have not received the river water as a small check dam was constructed at the mouth of the river and the water was being diverted elsewhere to benefit Dindigul town. The dried up driver course has made it easier for private mineral water companies to set up plants and suck water from the ground near the Kamarajar lake dam and sand mafias to excavate sand from the riverbed,” alleged the villagers.

The people said that politicians are not welcome to conduct election campaigns in their villages. As per Mr. Srinivasan’s campaign schedule, he will undertake campaigning in Athoor and Reddiyarchatram unions on Tuesday.