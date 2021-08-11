Minister appears before court

11 August 2021 19:32 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan appeared before a court here on Wednesday in connection with an attempt-to-murder case in which he has been cited as an accused along with a few others.

Arumuganeri town secretary of the DMK K.M. Suresh filed a complaint with Arumuganeri police in March 2011 alleging that a few persons attempted to murder him at the instigation of Mr. Radhakrishnan, who was cited as the seventh accused in the case.

Advertising

Advertising

As the trial court had ordered for his personal appearance before the court on August 11, Mr. Radhakrishnan appeared on Wednesday before Principal Sessions Judge Thangamariappan, who adjourned the case till August 19.

One more case on damaging public property also came up for hearing on Wednesday, in which Mr. Radhakrishnan appeared before the court.