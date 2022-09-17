Minister administers pledge to mark ‘Day of Social Justice’

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 17, 2022 19:22 IST

Government officials from various departments undertook a pledge on Saturday to mark ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy’s birth anniversary observed as ‘Day of Social Justice’ at the Collectorate near here on Saturday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy administered the oath to follow principles of equality, fraternity and social justice.

Later, the Minister paid floral tributes to the portrait of the leader at the Collectorate.

MLAs M. Boominathan and A. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor V. Indrani Pon Vasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, and general public were among others who were present.

