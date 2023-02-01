ADVERTISEMENT

Minister acquitted in attempt to murder case

February 01, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A court here acquitted Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan in an attempt-to-murder case on Tuesday for want of evidence.After a gang tried to murder K.M. Suresh, the DMK’s then secretary of Arumuganeri, on March 1, 2011, the police registered a case. Since Mr. Suresh had earlier alleged in a complaint that the attempt was made on his life at the instance of Mr. Radhakrishnan, then MLA of Tiruchendur, he was cited as an accused along with six others.

Sasi alias Sasikumar, Manikandan and Alnath, died before the trial started. Bala alias Balakrishnan, Gopi, Kumar alias Udhayakumar and Mr. Radhakrishnan underwent trial.

When a molotov cocktail was hurled at the office and liquor bar of Mr. Suresh on May 21, 2011, two more cases were registered against Mr. Radhakrishnan and others.

Following the end of the trial, Principal District Judge R. Gurumurthy acquitted all the accused persons, including Mr. Radhakrishnan.

