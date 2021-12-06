Mining licensee fined ₹20.11 cr.

TIRUNELVELI

The Department of Mines has slapped a fine of ₹ 20.11 crore for violation of mining of stone by a stone quarry licensee in Radhapuram taluk of the district.

Sources in the Department of Mines said licence for mining stones from 2.41 hecatare patta land in Irukkanthurai in Radhapuram taluk was given to N. Esakkiappan for a period from February 28, 2018 to February 27, 2023. Since he allegedly mined more quantity of stones in violation of the permission given, a team led by former Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Siva Krishnamurthy conducted a surprise check in the quarry of Mr. Esakkiappan and a few more quarries in Radhapuram taluk.

“While the permitted quantity was only 4,82,640 cubic meter, additional quantity of 4,03,824 stones had been mined. As this violation was established during the surprise check, ₹ 20.11 crore was slapped as fine on Mr. Esakkiappan,” the sources said.

Moreover, he has been asked to appear before Collector V. Vishnu on December 7 to present his case against the decision to cancel the licence.

The raid has also led to slapping of fine on a few more stone quarries for violation of norms, the sources added.