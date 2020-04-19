Mini wholesale shops on East Masi Street begin operation in Madurai

Around 300 mini wholesale shops on East Masi Street began functioning in a phased manner from Friday night after being shut down for over 20 days.

The move was taken after Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar met heads of several associations regarding smooth sale of essential commodities on April 13. Members of different associations demanded functioning of these shops as they sold essential kitchen condiments including oil, spices and papads to smaller provision stores in each person’s area.

Revenue Minister approved the plan to allow these shops to function with restrictions after discussing the issue with officer in-charge of Zonal Task Force, Collector, officials from the corporation and police department.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that these shops could function from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. As many as 300 shops on East Masi Street cater to around 4,000 provision shops across the district. If we ask provision shop owners to come in their vehicles, East Masi Street would be packed.

So, all orders should be taken over the phone. They could be delivered by these mini shop owners in their private vehicles. The district administration has permitted two workers in each shop to undertake delivery service,” he said.

Owners should not sell products directly to consumers and all shops should follow personal distancing norms strictly, Collector said.