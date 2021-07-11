Thoothukudi may soon get a Mini-Tidel park

Govt. will give all support to industrialists in order to revive SIPCOT estate: Minister

The State government will explore the possibilities for setting up a Mini-Tidel park in Thoothukudi district, said Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu here on Sunday. Speaking at a review meeting organised at the Collectorate, he said that like Chennai and Coimbatore, Thoothukudi had tremendous potential in IT sector.

The district had the unique advantage of huge power generation from multiple sources including thermal, wind, solar and nuclear from the neighbouring Tirunelveli's KKNPP.

For establishing any industry, electricity was the first and foremost raw material to be looked into by an entrepreneur followed by others.

SIPCOT estate

When Collector K Senthil Raj said that in the SIPCOT 1 estate, 98 industrial sheds were established and though 30 entrepreneurs had come forward and started their units, they had closed for different reasons. About seven entrepreneurs never started their units.

In SIPCOT estate 2, he said that 1,042 acres have been acquired and another 233 acres was in the acquisition process.

The Minister intervened and said that the officials should examine the reasons for closure of the units in SIPCOT estate 1. “If the units remained idle, the officials should cancel such allotments,” he said and assured that the State government would help the industrialists with all possible support for revival and opening of new units.

The government, Mr Thennarasu said, had proposed to set up a textile park at Vilathikulam in the district. He urged the officials to come up with innovative ideas, which would attract neo-entrepreneurs in the district.

In her address, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that the district was the only city to have four modes of transport - road, sea, air and rail routes. Hence, the industry had multiple advantages. She suggested the State government to examine the possibilities for setting up a mini-IT Park on the lines of Tidel Park in Chennai.

The MP also said that with the presence of the VOC Port, there was tremendous potential for export opportunities here. She was of the opinion that industries, which may be eco-friendly, would be welcome here. The district had a good number of skilled employees.

The government under the leadership of M K Stalin, would deliver good governance and development would not only reduce friction among communities, but also prevent crime and enable the maintenance of law and order.