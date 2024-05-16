ADVERTISEMENT

Mini Tidel Park construction reviewed

Published - May 16, 2024 06:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector G. Lakshmipathy inspects the construction work of the mini Tidel Park in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector G. Lakshmipathy on Thursday inspected ongoing construction of mini Tidel Park on Tiruchendur Road here.

 After the TIDEL Park inaugurated in Chennai in July 2000 became a roaring success, the government proposed to create similar facilities with 50,000 to 1 lakh square feet in Tier 2 cities and towns of Tamil Nadu. However, the IT Special Economic Zone at Gangaikondan near Tirunelveli, which became functional in 2010, is yet to take off in a big way as Atos Syntel is the only company to have its office there.

 While chairing a review meeting in Thoothukudi in July 2021, then Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu announced that the government would establish a mini Tidel Park, known as Tidel Neo, in Thoothukudi for attracting investments in IT sector and thereby creating new jobs in the field.

 However, the foundation for the facility was laid by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin only in May 2023 and its construction is going on at a cost of ₹30 crore.

 The ‘ground plus four’ facility is coming up on Thoothukudi – Tiruchendur highway with ample parking space.

 Mr. Lakshmipathy asked the contractor to complete the work at the earliest

 Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

