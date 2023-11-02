ADVERTISEMENT

Mini stadium to come up in Padmanabhapuram constituency

November 02, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Padmanabhapuram Assembly segment, which is represented by Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj, is all set to get a mini stadium.

 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation, through videoconferencing, for the the stadium that would come up at Kalladimaamoodu on an outlay of ₹3 crore.

 Collector P.N. Sridhar, who visited the site, said steps had been taken to establish a mini stadium in Kanniyakumari, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Killiyoor and Vilavancode Assembly segments. Consequently, the mini stadium would come-up on 4.83 acres of land belonging to the Public Works Department at Kalladimaamoodu under Thiruvattar taluk in Padmanabhapuram Assembly constituency.

 “The upcoming facility will be a boon to young sportspersons from rural areas, who were hitherto desperately waiting to fine-tune their athletic skills,” Mr. Sridhar said.

 District Sports Officer Rajesh was present.

 The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for an indoor stadium and an open stadium at Padappakurichi village in Tenkasi district that would come up on an outlay of ₹15 crore.

